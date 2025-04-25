Bears Sign Patrick Thomas to Tryout Agreement

April 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced that the club has signed forward Patrick Thomas to an amateur tryout agreement. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Thomas, 20, recorded a career-best 104 points (27g, 77a) in 66 games with the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season. The 6'0", 178-pound forward finished the regular season as the OHL's assists leader and ranked sixth in the OHL in points. Thomas, Brantford's captain, scored 13 points (3g, 10a) in 11 playoff games with the Bulldogs.

The Oakville, Ontario native registered 66 points (21g, 45a) in 57 games with Brantford last season, ranking second on the Bulldogs in points, tied for second in power-play goals (8), third in assists and power-play assists (13), and fifth in goals. In addition, Thomas tallied seven points (1g, 6a) in six playoff contests. He joined Hershey at the end of his OHL season as a Black Ace, but did not see game action.

In 253 career OHL games with Brantford and Hamilton, Thomas recorded 253 points (71g, 182a). He helped Hamilton to the 2022 OHL title, recording eight assists in 19 playoff games.

Earlier this month, the Washington Capitals signed Thomas to a three-year entry-level contract beginning next season. He was Washington's fourth-round selection (104th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Bears have earned a first-round bye for the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, and will play the lowest-seeded team that advances in the Atlantic Division Semifinals. Information regarding Hershey's opponent, game dates, and times for the Atlantic Division Semifinals will be announced at a later date. Continue to check HersheyBears.com for the latest updates on the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

