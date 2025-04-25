Askarov, Barracuda Shut down Reign in Game One

April 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







Led by goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, who stopped all 16 shots he faced, the San Jose Barracuda (1-0) defeated the Ontario Reign (0-1) by a score of 2-0 on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to take a 1-0 lead in the teams' 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs Pacific Division First Round series.

San Jose did their damage on the offensive end in the third period, scoring twice in a span of less than two minutes to take control of the game on goals by forwards Pavol Regenda and Filip Bystedt.

The two teams played an even 40 minutes, with Askarov and Reign netminder Pheonix Copley holding each other's opponents off the scoresheet during the first two periods.

San Jose had two power play chances in the first frame and out-shot Ontario 9-8, while the Reign had two man-advantage looks in the middle period and held an 8-7 shot edge.

Those added up to both teams putting 16 total shots on net and going 0-for-3 on special teams as they entered the third.

Ontario's best look at getting a shot by Askarov came late in the second, when Jack Studnicka found himself behind the Cuda defense on a breakaway. He attempted a shot to the right side of the net, but San Jose's backstop turned it out with his blocker.

21 seconds into the third, San Jose's Zach Ostapchuk was assessed a double-minor penalty for high-sticking, putting Ontario on a four-minute power play advantage. The Reign were unable to capitalize, however, and limited their chances due to a slashing call on Samuel Fagemo a minute into the opportunity.

The Barracuda stole the momentum and broke through when Regenda scored to make it 1-0 at 7:20 of the third.

Moments later, during a power play after a holding call to Taylor Ward, Bystedt added to the lead and put San Jose up 2-0 at 8:39.

Ontario was unable to get on the board in the closing minutes of the third and fell into a hole in the series. Copley finished with 23 saves in a losing effort, while San Jose went 1-for-6 on the power play and the Reign ended at 0-for-5.

Postgame reactions from Ward and head coach Marco Sturm are below -

Taylor Ward

On what needs to be better for the team Saturday

A lot of stuff. I just don't think we were ready to go fully tonight, which is probably the biggest thing we need to change on Saturday. We'll get back to work tomorrow and be ready for game two.

On playoff nerves and playing in an NHL building

For sure, playing your first playoff game more so than playing in the building. At the end of the day, it's just another hockey rink. You know, playing your first playoff game, it's a big one. So hopefully we got those jitters out and we'll be better on Saturday.

On it being a short, 3-game series

The three game series a bit different. It reminds you, you got to be on at all times. We'll regroup and try to get the guys dialed in again for Saturday. Obviously it's a must win, so I'm sure we'll be ready.

Marco Sturm

On the fans in the building

First of all, I have to give a big thank you to the fans who came today. I can't say enough to them. Those are the real fans. They supported us to come here. I really really appreciate them. I'm really happy they came today and supported us. Unfortunately, we didn't give them what they wanted. I do really appreciate that they found a way to downtown here and supported us.

On what went wrong for his team

Pretty much everything. I think we picked our worst game of the year at the wrong time. Right from the start, guys were a little tight. Different environment here so we had a hard time finding our game that we played all year long. We just failed. It was disappointing.

On any potential changes in the lineup

It's too early right now. I mean we're all disappointed right now. But again, let's regroup here. Let's settle down things and let's see tomorrow. And then we go from there.

The first round series resumes in Los Angeles on Saturday night with Game 2 inside Crypto.com Arena at 6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.