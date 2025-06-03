Reign's 2025-26 Opening Night Set for October 10

June 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced their home opener for the 2025-26 regular season will be played on Friday, October 10 at Toyota Arena.

The contest will kick off the team's 18th season in Ontario and their 11th in the American Hockey League. The Reign's opponent, as well as additional schedule and promotional information will be announced at a later date.

Three weeks before the Reign start their season, they'll host the third edition of the Empire Classic at Toyota Arena between the LA Kings and Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. Tickets for the preseason showcase are on sale now via AXS.

In addition, ALL-IN Memberships for the 2025-26 season are also on sale, with more information available at OntarioReign.com.

Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season will be available to the public later this summer through OntarioReign.com. Fans can order their season tickets and begin securing group outings by calling (909) 941-7825.







American Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.