Eagles Sign Wise to AHL Contract for 2025-26

June 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Jake Wise to an AHL contract for the 2025-26 season. Wise generated a career-best 16 goals and 19 assists with the Eagles during the 2024-25 campaign and added two goals in eight postseason contests. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound center spent the 2023-24 season with the Chicago Wolves and Charlotte Checkers, generating seven goals and 13 assists in 53 AHL games.

A third-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Wise spent five seasons at the NCAA level at Ohio State University and Boston University, amassing 25 goals and 59 assists in 125 contests with the Buckeyes and Terriers. The 2022-23 campaign saw him notch 12 goals and 27 assists with Ohio State, earning him a spot on the Big-Ten All-Star Team.

A native of Naples, Florida, Wise spent two seasons at the major junior level with the United States National Team Development Program, collecting 39 points in 51 USHL outings. He also represented his country at the Under-18 World Junior Championships, helping Team USA capture a Silver Medal in 2018.







American Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.