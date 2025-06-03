T-Birds, MassMutual Partner for 3rd Annual Community Caravan Program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are proud to announce the return of the T-Birds Community Caravan, with support from MassMutual, marking the third annual summer tour designed to bring the excitement of Thunderbirds hockey to communities across the region.

This year's Caravan will include three stops throughout the Greater Springfield area during the summer months, continuing the initiative's mission to keep the T-Birds top-of-mind in the offseason while deepening the team's connection to local families and fans. This summer's Caravan dates are as follows:

Saturday, June 14 - Forest Park, Springfield - 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 19 - Sonny's Place, Somers, CT - 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 9 - Amelia Park Ice Arena, Westfield - 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. *

*The Westfield Community Caravan will also feature the annual T-Birds Street Hockey Tournament on the outdoor deck hockey court at Amelia Park. The Street Hockey Tournament features teams of players ages 9-12. To register your team, click here.

"After a fantastic continuation of the program last summer, we're thrilled to bring back the Caravan and keep building on its success," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "We're equally excited to welcome back MassMutual as a partner and thank them for embracing our mission of being champions in the community beyond the Thunderdome."

Each free-to-attend event will feature appearances by Thunderbirds mascot Boomer, team staff, and a lively mix of interactive games, street hockey, family-friendly activities, and local vendors. Fans can also enjoy delicious food options, with each Caravan date spotlighting a local nonprofit beneficiary, helping to raise awareness and support for impactful community organizations.

"We're delighted to support the Springfield Thunderbirds not only on the ice but also throughout the local community," said Dennis Duquette, head of community responsibility at MassMutual and president of the MassMutual Foundation. "Their caravan provides terrific activities for local kids and families, and we're proud to be a part of it!"

The Springfield edition of the Caravan will be collecting donations benefiting The Gray House. Among the requested items are baby food, diapers and wipes, school supplies, and non-perishable food items. The Thunderbirds will also be hosting food drives at the July and August Caravan stops. The July Caravan at Sonny's Place will benefit the Enfield Food Shelf in Connecticut, while the August Caravan in Westfield will collect items for the Westfield Food Pantry.







