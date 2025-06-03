Puljujarvi's Clutch Winner Sends Checkers to Cup Finals

June 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CHARLOTTE, NC- It took a little more drama than the first three games of the series, but the Checkers completed their sweep of the regular-season champion Laval Rocket on Tuesday night courtesy of a 3-2 victory.

With the game deadlocked at two and seemingly on a course for overtime, it was Jesse Puljujarvi that came through in the clutch - crashing into the offensive zone after a loose puck and burying it past a sprawling Laval netminder to give Charlotte its first lead of the night and eventually clinch a berth in the Calder Cup Finals.

Puljujarvi's winner was the culmination of the Checkers clawing their way out of a 2-0 deficit. Justin Sourdif started the ascent out of that hole early in the second period when he sniped a shot off an odd-man rush, then Charlotte's vaunted penalty kill evened the score minutes later. In the midst of killing a five-minute major penalty, Tobias Bjornfot and MacKenzie Entwistle broke loose on a rush, with the latter finding the back of the net to send a packed Bojangles Coliseum into a frenzy.

Quotes

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game

Honestly I was trying to get the guys, the whole night, to get in sync a little bit. It was probably our worst hockey game of the playoffs, to be honest with you, but when you've played well over a stretch sometimes you get the bounces. We got the bounces at the end with Puljujarvi, but he made an individual effort to end the game, which was huge and we needed that.

Kinnear on the penalty kill

We've scored all these shorthanded goals, and obviously you want to get the kill first, which the penalty kill usually does. We gave up one last game, but to get another shorthanded goal - the crowd got into it a little bit and allowed us to get energized. We didn't have a ton of energy tonight, but that loud building and the energy and we started getting in sync and we started to settle in the game a little bit after that.

Kinnear on Jesse Puljujarvi's key to success

Having fun. You look at a guy that's come from the NHL and tried to find a home - I'm proud. If you watch him with his teammates and watch him come to practice, he's very focused in his daily routine and preparation, but I think that fun thing has been a big part of his success. I'm so glad he scored and I'm so glad for the whole group, but in particular him that he's having a good time.

Jesse Puljujarvi on the game

It was a lot of fun. Today was a really tight game and I'm really proud of every guy. Those little details, and I got the empty net there. I almost actually missed it, but thank God it went in.

Puljujarvi on his success

Our team played really well and I try to do everything well every game and try to help the team. I'm feeling good and hopefully we can keep going and getting a little step every day and every game.

Puljujarvi on the feeling after his goal

It was unreal. I haven't felt that many times. It was fun. Really fun.

MacKenzie Entwistle on the win

It was special. We put in so much work all year. It wasn't our best tonight, but good teams find a way to get it done and that's what we did tonight. Our goaltending was great all series, we just kind of stuck with it, our crowd was great and we kind of fed off their momentum. Everyone can do a sigh of relief to get that one done. It was special.

Notes

Checkers have won eight consecutive games over parts of three playoff series The Checkers have trailed by multiple goals just twice in this postseason, and went on to erase that deficit both times (tonight and Game 3 at Hershey, both 2-0 in the second period) This was only the third time in 12 playoff games that the Checkers did not score the first goal After leading the AHL with 16 shorthanded goals during the regular season, the Checkers have six in 11 playoff games. It is the most by any team in a single playoffs since the Checkers led the league with six in their 2019 championship run. No team has scored more than six since Milwaukee tallied seven in 2006 Entwistle has two points (1g, 1a) in three games since returning from an injury that had kept him out since Dec. 7 Checkers scratches included forwards Brett Chorske, Kyle Criscuolo, Zac Dalpe, Jack Devine, Riese Gaber, Riley Hughes, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Liam McLinskey, Kai Schwindt and Nicholas Zabaneh; defensemen Dennis Cesana, Colton Huard, Eamon Powell and Mitch Vande Sompel; and goaltender Cooper Black.







