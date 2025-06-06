Jesse Puljujarvi Coming up Clutch for Checkers and Having Fun Along the Way

In front of a massive Coliseum crowd on Tuesday, Jesse Puljujarvi came through with the biggest goal of the season so far - a late Game 4 winner that pushed the Checkers into the Calder Cup Finals.

"It was unreal," said Puljujarvi. "I haven't felt that many times. It was fun. Really fun."

With just over two minutes left, Rasmus Asplund broke the puck out of the Charlotte zone by sending it toward center ice, where Puljujarvi chipped it over the waiting Laval defenders. The Checkers forward turned on the jets to work his way toward the puck - which was skittering toward the Laval goal - and when the Rocket defenseman swept the puck toward the right-side boards, Puljujarvi was there to snatch it and deposit it past a diving netminder to put the home team ahead for good.

"Today was a really tight game and I'm really proud of every guy," said Puljujarvi. "Those little details, and I got the empty net there. I almost actually missed it, but thank God it went in."

That clutch moment closed out what had been a strong series for Puljujarvi, who notched four points over the four games and now ranks second on the team in postseason scoring.

"Our team played really well and I try to do everything well every game and try to help the team," he said. "I'm feeling good and hopefully we can keep going and getting a little step every day and every game."

After finding himself in a self-described "dead end" in Pittsburgh earlier this season, the two sides agreed to mutually terminate his contract. Puljujarvi then joined the Checkers on a PTO and quickly integrated himself into the team's forward group - finishing with 13 points (5g, 8a) in 22 regular-season games and earning an NHL deal with Florida along the way.

"You look at a guy that's come from the NHL and tried to find a home - I'm proud," said Checkers head coach Geordie Kinnear. "If you watch him with his teammates and watch him come to practice, he's very focused in his daily routine and preparation, but I think that fun thing has been a big part of his success."

The celebratory chaos that erupted following his series-clinching goal in Game 4 certainly illustrated the fun that Puljujarvi and his teammates are enjoying.

"I'm so glad he scored," said Kinnear. "I'm so glad for the whole group, but in particular him that he's having a good time."







