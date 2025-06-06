Firebirds' Team Store Launches "Dads and Grads" Gift Bundles
June 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), are ready to celebrate Dads and Grads with unique gift bundles featuring Firebirds-branded items just in time for Father's Day and graduations!
Show your appreciation for the Firebirds fan in your life with exclusive merchandise bundles that score big on value and team spirit. Whether it's for a proud dad or a recent grad, these bundles are packed with officially licensed gear, from jerseys and hats to collectible items, and more! It's the ultimate way to honor their passion for the Firebirds while giving gifts they'll truly love. Make the dad or grad's day unforgettable!
These bundles are available now through Sunday, June 15th.
Grad Gift Bundle - $150
Replica Dark Jersey
AHL All-Star Classic Retail Patch
Kraken-ized Primary Performance Hat
32 oz. Growler
Red Alert Jersey Can Cooler
Total Value: $255.80
Dad Gift Bundle - $60
Firebirds Performance Hat
Horizontal LU Black Tee
Ice blue golf balls (3 pack)
White golf balls (3 pack)
Team Golf 50 Tee Pack
Ball Marker
Total Value: $105.80
Act now and save; limited quantities available.
Purchase your bundle in-store and online!
Click HERE to buy or visit the Firebirds' Team Store located outside Acrisure Arena.
Team Store Hours
Tuesday & Thursday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Saturday: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
*Hours are subject to change during arena event days. Please call for additional details at (760) 835-8778.
