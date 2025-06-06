Firebirds' Team Store Launches "Dads and Grads" Gift Bundles

June 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), are ready to celebrate Dads and Grads with unique gift bundles featuring Firebirds-branded items just in time for Father's Day and graduations!

Show your appreciation for the Firebirds fan in your life with exclusive merchandise bundles that score big on value and team spirit. Whether it's for a proud dad or a recent grad, these bundles are packed with officially licensed gear, from jerseys and hats to collectible items, and more! It's the ultimate way to honor their passion for the Firebirds while giving gifts they'll truly love. Make the dad or grad's day unforgettable!

These bundles are available now through Sunday, June 15th.

Grad Gift Bundle - $150

Replica Dark Jersey

AHL All-Star Classic Retail Patch

Kraken-ized Primary Performance Hat

32 oz. Growler

Red Alert Jersey Can Cooler

Total Value: $255.80

Dad Gift Bundle - $60

Firebirds Performance Hat

Horizontal LU Black Tee

Ice blue golf balls (3 pack)

White golf balls (3 pack)

Team Golf 50 Tee Pack

Ball Marker

Total Value: $105.80

Act now and save; limited quantities available.

Purchase your bundle in-store and online!

Click HERE to buy or visit the Firebirds' Team Store located outside Acrisure Arena.

Team Store Hours

Tuesday & Thursday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

*Hours are subject to change during arena event days. Please call for additional details at (760) 835-8778.







American Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.