Abbotsford Falls 2-1 in Overtime, Shifting the Series Back to Abbotsford

June 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks were just one win away from advancing to the Calder Cup Finals as they faced off against the Texas Stars for Game 5, looking to close out the Western Conference Finals on Texas ice.

Artūrs Šilovs remained in net for the Canucks, going head-to-head with Magnus Hellberg at the other end.

Abbotsford came out strong to start the game, earning a powerplay just 51 seconds in. They generated a few solid chances, but Hellberg turned them all aside to keep the Canucks off the board. In a quick turn of events, Abbotsford went from having the man advantage to being shorthanded. During the penalty kill, Justin Hryckowian fired a no-look shot that slipped through Šilovs' legs, giving the Stars a much-needed 1-0 lead early in the game.

The teams exchanged another pair of penalties later in the period, but both goaltenders stood tall. Texas carried their 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Both sides pushed in the second period, and the Canucks began to generate more consistent offensive pressure. Danila Klimovich came closest to equalizing when his shot rang off the post, but the puck stayed out. With just under a minute to go, tensions boiled over and a brawl broke out on the ice. Seven players-across both teams-were sent down the tunnel early. The Canucks made one last push before the buzzer, but the Stars held on to their one-goal lead heading into the third.

With just 20 minutes standing between them and a Calder Cup Finals berth, the Canucks came out determined in the final frame. Two minutes in, they were awarded their third powerplay of the night-and this time they made it count. Arshdeep Bains scored his first of the playoffs with a shot from the slot, tying the game and reigniting Abbotsford's momentum.

The Canucks stayed hot, applying heavy pressure, but Hellberg and Šilovs both held their ground, sending the game to overtime for the third time this series.

This one didn't last long. Just two minutes into the extra frame, Texas captain Curtis McKenzie ended it, burying a feed from Jack Becker behind the net.

With the win, Texas forces the series back to Abbotsford for Game 6 on Sunday. The Canucks still lead the series 3-2.







American Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.