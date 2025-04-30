Kings Recall Six from Reign

April 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings have announced the recall of six players from the Ontario Reign, the team's AHL affiliate.

Individuals recalled include forwards Andre Lee, Francesco Pinelli, Jack Studnicka and Taylor Ward, defender Caleb Jones and goaltender Pheonix Copley.

The Reign were eliminated from the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs after a loss to the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday.

