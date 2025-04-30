Kings Recall Six from Reign
April 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings have announced the recall of six players from the Ontario Reign, the team's AHL affiliate.
Individuals recalled include forwards Andre Lee, Francesco Pinelli, Jack Studnicka and Taylor Ward, defender Caleb Jones and goaltender Pheonix Copley.
The Reign were eliminated from the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs after a loss to the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday.
For the latest team news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, X and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2025
- Kings Recall Six from Reign - Ontario Reign
- 2024-25 Tucson Roadrunners Season in Review - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preview: Phantoms at Bears, Game 1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Max Crozier from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Notebook: Playoff Mode - Charlotte Checkers
- Atlantic Division Semifinals Game 1 Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bears Add Andrew Perrott and Mitch Gibson to Roster - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.