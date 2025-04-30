Bears Add Andrew Perrott and Mitch Gibson to Roster

April 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Andrew Perrott from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. Additionally, the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals have re-assigned goaltender Mitch Gibson from South Carolina to Hershey.

Perrott, 23, skated in 19 games with Hershey this season, scoring four points (1g, 3a). He logged six fighting majors, 42 penalty minutes, and a +9 rating.

With the Stingrays, Perrott played in 44 games, posting 22 points (7g, 15a) and 98 penalty minutes. He skated in seven playoff games with South Carolina, scoring three points (1g, 2a).

Gibson, 25, went 12-1-0 in 14 games for South Carolina this season, posting a 1.75 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage. He went 1-3 in four playoff games for the Stingrays with a 3.40 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage.

The Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native appeared in one game with Hershey this season, stopping 26 shots to earn a win at Springfield on Oct. 26. He is 3-0-0 in his AHL career with Hershey with a 1.94 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

The Bears open the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs with Game 1 of the Atlantic Division Finals series versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tonight. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Purchase tickets for the game.

