Monsters Battle But Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Rocket for Game 1

April 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 3-2 on Wednesday night at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters trail the North Division Semifinals best-of-five series 0-1.

Following a scoreless first period, Joseph LaBate tipped in a power-play goal at 12:07 of the middle frame with helpers from Luca Del Bel Belluz and Trey Fix-Wolansky putting the Monsters ahead. Laval's Sean Farrell scored two goals at 16:09 and 19:24 on the man advantage sending Cleveland to the final intermission trailing 2-1. The Rocket's Owen Beck notched a tally at 5:11 of the third period, but the Monsters battled back with a power-play marker from Denton Mateychuk at 17:36 assisted by Fix-Wolansky and LaBate. Despite a strong final push, Cleveland fell with a final score of 3-2.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 29 shots in defeat while Laval's Jacob Fowler made 23 saves for the win.

The Monsters and Rocket meet for Game 2 of the North Division Semifinals on Friday, May 2, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Cleveland's 43, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

CLE 0 1 1 - 2

LAV 0 2 1 - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 25 2/5 3/4 8 min / 4 inf

LAV 32 1/4 3/5 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Playoff Record

CLE Greaves L 29 3 2-1

LAV Fowler W 23 2 1-0

