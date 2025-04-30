Shepard, Bears Blank Phantoms 3-0 in Game 1

April 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - Backed by a 26-save shutout performance from Hunter Shepard, the Hershey Bears (1-0) opened the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs with a 3-0 win against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2-1) in Game 1 of their best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinals to take a 1-0 series lead.

NOTABLES:

Chase Priskie opened the scoring with his first of the playoffs at 9:16 of the first period on a delayed penalty against Lehigh Valley. The goal was assisted by Pierrick Dubé and Jake Massie.

Hershey survived a critical 5-on-3 penalty kill in the third period after Ivan Miroshnichenko was penalized for slashing at 2:20 and Matt Strome was assessed a delay of game penalty at 3:02 after clearing the puck over the glass. Hershey killed both penalties, and as play continued, Spencer Smallman gave Hershey a 2-0 lead at the seven-minute mark. Lehigh Valley thought they had scored earlier during the 5-on-3 power play and issued a challenge, but the officials determined via video review that Lehigh Valley did not score, and Smallman's tally stood.

Center Mike Sgarbossa returned to the lineup for Hershey after missing the final 21 games of the regular season following an injury sustained in a game on March 1 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Bears captain Aaron Ness played in his 63rd career playoff game with Hershey, passing Roger DeJordy for sole possession of eighth in franchise history.

Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard made his 41st career playoff appearance in net with the Bears, passing Michal Neuvirth for sole possession of third in franchise history. Shepard's shutout marked his fourth career postseason clean sheet with Hershey.

Bears defenseman Jon McDonald suited up for his first career Calder Cup Playoffs game.

SHOTS: HER 27, LV 26

GOALTENDING: HER - Hunter Shepard, 26-for-26; LV - Parker Gahagen, 24-for-26

POWER PLAY: HER - 0-for-4; LV - 0-for-2

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Todd Nelson on how the team was able to start the series coming off a bye:

"We talk about those long layoffs, about having rust, and I thought we played a pretty good game. I there's some times in the second period I didn't like. You know, we have to improve on that, but all in all, it was a pretty good hockey game."

Nelson on the play of Hunter Shepard:

"Shep was great tonight. He made some huge saves in the second. I thought we protected him pretty good in the first, and then killing off that 5-on-3. That was probably the turning point because we scored after that to make it 2-0. But just a great effort from him, and that's what he does."

Nelson on the impact of the successful 5-on-3 penalty kill:

"It was huge for tonight and it gives our killers confidence. It gives our team confidence. They're probably looking at it like it was a missed opportunity. You know, they had some great chances and Shep stood tall. It was a good hockey game tonight - both teams played well."

Nelson on what he understood regarding the video review following the Smallman goal:

"They were reviewing to see if the puck went in [Hershey's net during the earlier penalty kill]. There was a flurry right in front. It was about three minutes before we scored. It's hard at this level. It's not like the National Hockey League where you have 10 different views of where the puck is. Our guys said it wasn't in, and I believe our guys."

NEXT GAME:

The Bears continue the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs when they host Lehigh Valley for Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Friday, May 2, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.