Chromiak to Represent Slovakia at 2025 World Championship

May 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - Ontario Reign forward Martin Chromiak has been named to Team Slovakia's roster for the 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship hosted in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark from May 9-25.

The Ilava, Slovakia native recently completed his third professional season with Ontario, recording a career-high 39 points in 69 regular season games on 18 goals and 21 assists. Chromiak's goal total was also a career best, which included five power play strikes and two game-winning tallies.

The 6-foot, 190-pound attacker also added a goal for the Reign during the first round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs against San Jose.

After Ontario's season was completed, Chromiak joined Team Slovakia for pre-tournament training camp last week and appeared in one exhibition game against Team France where he posted an assist. Slovakia will begin play in Group A on May 9 with a matchup against Sweden to open the preliminary round.

Chromiak, 22, previously represented his home country at the 2023 World Championship, 2021 World Junior Championship and at the U18 Worlds in 2019.

A former fifth-round NHL Draft selection in 2020 by the LA Kings, Chromiak has appeared in 196 career AHL games with Ontario, earning 99 points with 48 goals and 51 assists.

Prior to turning pro, Chromiak played two seasons in the OHL for the Kingston Frontenacs in 2019-20 and 2021-22 where he scored 119 points in 88 games on 55 goals and 64 assists. He also played for HK Dukla Trencin at both the junior and senior levels in his home country of Slovakia.

