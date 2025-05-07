Chromiak to Represent Slovakia at 2025 World Championship
May 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - Ontario Reign forward Martin Chromiak has been named to Team Slovakia's roster for the 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship hosted in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark from May 9-25.
The Ilava, Slovakia native recently completed his third professional season with Ontario, recording a career-high 39 points in 69 regular season games on 18 goals and 21 assists. Chromiak's goal total was also a career best, which included five power play strikes and two game-winning tallies.
The 6-foot, 190-pound attacker also added a goal for the Reign during the first round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs against San Jose.
After Ontario's season was completed, Chromiak joined Team Slovakia for pre-tournament training camp last week and appeared in one exhibition game against Team France where he posted an assist. Slovakia will begin play in Group A on May 9 with a matchup against Sweden to open the preliminary round.
Chromiak, 22, previously represented his home country at the 2023 World Championship, 2021 World Junior Championship and at the U18 Worlds in 2019.
A former fifth-round NHL Draft selection in 2020 by the LA Kings, Chromiak has appeared in 196 career AHL games with Ontario, earning 99 points with 48 goals and 51 assists.
Prior to turning pro, Chromiak played two seasons in the OHL for the Kingston Frontenacs in 2019-20 and 2021-22 where he scored 119 points in 88 games on 55 goals and 64 assists. He also played for HK Dukla Trencin at both the junior and senior levels in his home country of Slovakia.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2025
- Ads Stave off Elimination with Win in Game 3 - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs Drop Game 3, Fall 6-2 to Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Checkers Fall 3-2 as Bruins Extend Series - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Earn Game Three Victory over Checkers - Providence Bruins
- Oilers Game 4 Watch Party at Just Wing It Monday - Bakersfield Condors
- Chromiak to Represent Slovakia at 2025 World Championship - Ontario Reign
- Max Szuber and Roadrunner Alumni to Compete in the 2025 IIHF World Championship - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens Set for McHappy Day 2025 in Support of Ronald McDonald House Charities and YMcA - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Announce Schedule for North Division Finals - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners Spring Sale Set for May 8 at Tucson Convention Center - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Return to Rockford with Chance to Sweep Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ontario Reign Stories
- Chromiak to Represent Slovakia at 2025 World Championship
- Kings Recall Six from Reign
- San Jose Barracuda Edge the Ontario Reign and Head to Pacific Division Semifinals
- Askarov, Barracuda Shut down Reign in Game One
- Reign Set for Battle with Barracuda in First Round of 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs