IceHogs Return to Rockford with Chance to Sweep Milwaukee

May 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

*Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs return to the BMO Center to host the Milwaukee Admirals for game three of the Central Division Seminal series. The IceHogs are looking for their fifth consecutive victory to begin the postseason and have a chance to advance to the Division Finals for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

One For The History Books:

The IceHogs set or tied multiple franchise postseason records with their 6-1 victory over the Admirals last Saturday. Joey Anderson became the first IceHog to record a hat trick and a four-point game in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Anderson's goal to open the scoring was the fastest goal to start a game in the Calder Cup Playoffs for Rockford at 1:09 of the first period. The previous record came from Kris Versteeg at 1:55 against the Houston Aeros on 4/25/2008. Rockford also set the record for the largest margin of victory during their time in the AHL with a five goal win on Saturday with the previous record being a four goal margin against Grand Rapids on 5/1/24.

Calder Cup Playoff Records:

(5) Rockford: 4-0

(1) Milwaukee: 0-2

Tip Of The Cap:

The IceHogs were powered to a game two victory Saturday night thanks to a Joey Anderson hat trick. Anderson scored twice in the first period and then early in the second during a five-minute power-play. The Minnesota native recorded his first hat-trick of the season back on Jan. 5 against the Chicago Wolves. The hat-trick Saturday night was the first postseason hat-trick for the IceHogs in the AHL era. Previous post season hat tricks for Rockford came in the UHL playoffs when Brandon Segal and Bully Tibbetts recorded hat-tricks. Anderson is tied for most points among skaters in the postseason with six points (4G, 2A).

Cool, Calm, Commesso:

Drew Commesso continues to stifle opponents with another stellar postseason start Saturday in Milwaukee. Commesso made 30 saves in the Hogs' game two victory, giving Rockford a 2-0 advantage heading back home. The Blackhawks 2020 draft pick has a 0.96 goals against average (GAA) in four starts this postseason and has yet to allow more than two goals in a game this postseason. Commesso's GAA is the 2nd lowest in the AHL among goalies with at least three starts in the postseason, trailing only Devon Levi who has two shutouts in three starts. Dating back to early March, Commesso has a 14-3-2 record over 19 games. With his shutout of the Chicago Wolves in Game 2 of the opening series, Commesso joins both Arvid Soderblom and Michel Robinson (UHL) as the only goaltenders in IceHogs franchise history to record a postseason shutout.

Road Hogs:

Rockford struggled in Milwaukee throughout the regular season with a 0-3-2 record in five meetings, however they took both games on the road to open the best-of-five series. Rockford's game one victory against Milwaukee was their first postseason win over the Admirals, they had previously gone 0-4. Joey Anderson gave the IceHogs their first lead on the road this post season when he scored just 1:09 into the first period of game two. Anderson would find the back of the net twice more to give the IceHogs a 3-0 lead and a run dating back to game one where they scored the last six goals of the series. Mark Del Gaizo would beat Drew Commesso later in the second period. Samuel Savoie, Brett Seney and Aidan Thompson would net goals for Rockford to pick up the 6-1 win in game two. The 4-0 start to the postseason is the best start for Rockford since their 2018 Calder Cup playoff appearance where they swept the first two series over the Chicago Wolves and Manitoba Moose.

Scouting The Admirals:

Rockford pick up their first two wins at Milwaukee this season to open up their best-of-five series with the Central Division champions. This marks the first time since since Jan. 15 and Jan. 18 that the Admirals have lost consecutive games (excluding shootouts). The Hogs also ended goaltenders Matthew Murray's eight-game win streak at the end of the regular season. The Admirals will be without defenseman Jake Livingstone who is serving a one-game suspension for his knee-on-knee collision with Zach Sanford early in the second period of game two. Livingstone had 16 points in the regular season for the Admirals. Forward Cal O'Reilly recorded his 66th Calder Cup Playoff point in the opening game of the series. O'Reilly had 49 points (11G, 38A) in the regular season. Murray struggled in game two of the series, going just 13/18 against the IceHogs. Murray was one of the top goalies throughout the regular season posting 28 wins and a 2.07 GAA.

Division Semifinal Round Schedule:

Game 1 - Thu., May 1 at Milwaukee, W 3-2 OT

Game 2 - Sat., May 3 at Milwaukee, W 6-1

Game 3 - Wed., May 7 vs Milwaukee 7 CT

Game 4 - Fri., May 9 vs Milwaukee 7 CT*

Game 5 - Sun., May 11 at Milwaukee, 4 CT*

* - if necessary

