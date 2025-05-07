Roadrunners Spring Sale Set for May 8 at Tucson Convention Center
May 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners announced that they will be holding a 'Spring Sale' on Thursday, May 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Alva Torres Plaza on the north side of the Tucson Convention Center (TCC).
The event is free to attend and will feature a wide selection of Roadrunners gear, including jerseys, equipment, and promotional items- all available at yard sale-style pricing, with items starting as low as $1. Fans can pay by cash or credit card, and complimentary parking will be available in TCC's Lot A and Lot C garages.
A portion of the sale's proceeds will benefit the John Valenzuela Youth Center in South Tucson, which provides a safe and supportive environment for local youth.
About the John Valenzuela Youth Center
Founded in 1994 and named in honor of Officer John Anthony Valenzuela- a South Tucson Police Department officer who was killed in the line of duty while protecting children in the community- the John Valenzuela Youth Center (JVYC) provides a safe and supportive environment for at-risk youth ages 5-18. Located in South Tucson, the center offers programs focused on academic achievement, goal setting, resiliency development, and positive social and lifestyle skills.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
