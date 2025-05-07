Roadrunners Spring Sale Set for May 8 at Tucson Convention Center

May 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners announced that they will be holding a 'Spring Sale' on Thursday, May 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Alva Torres Plaza on the north side of the Tucson Convention Center (TCC).

The event is free to attend and will feature a wide selection of Roadrunners gear, including jerseys, equipment, and promotional items- all available at yard sale-style pricing, with items starting as low as $1. Fans can pay by cash or credit card, and complimentary parking will be available in TCC's Lot A and Lot C garages.

A portion of the sale's proceeds will benefit the John Valenzuela Youth Center in South Tucson, which provides a safe and supportive environment for local youth.

About the John Valenzuela Youth Center

Founded in 1994 and named in honor of Officer John Anthony Valenzuela- a South Tucson Police Department officer who was killed in the line of duty while protecting children in the community- the John Valenzuela Youth Center (JVYC) provides a safe and supportive environment for at-risk youth ages 5-18. Located in South Tucson, the center offers programs focused on academic achievement, goal setting, resiliency development, and positive social and lifestyle skills.

