Checkers Fall 3-2 as Bruins Extend Series

May 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Checkers couldn't close things out in their return to home ice, as the Bruins escaped Game 3 with a 3-2 win to extend the second-round series.

The ice was tilted in the home team's favor in the first, with Will Lockwood entering the zone with speed and sniping a shot past Providence netminder Michael DiPietro to open the scoring. The Bruins converted on a man advantage shortly after to respond, but Rasmus Asplund netted a power-play goal of his own minutes later to give Charlotte a lead through 20.

Riley Tufte cashed in on a fortuitous bounce for his second of the night in the middle frame - the period's only goal - and the contest proceeded to the third deadlocked at two.

The Checkers outshot the Bruins 12-1 in the final frame, but Providence would make the only dent on the scoreboard. Taking advantage of an odd-man rush created by a skater coming out of the penalty box, Tyler Pitlick gave Providence their first lead of the series just before the five-minute mark of the period, and the Bruins locked down from there. The Checkers were unable to spark a comeback down the stretch, and Providence cut into Charlotte's 2-1 series lead.

Quotes

Coach Geordie Kinnear on his team's performance

There were pockets. I think both teams could say that probably - there were pockets of it. It was definitely a playoff grind type game that they came out on the right end. We made a mistake after the power play to give up a two-on-one, but that's a pretty good hockey team over there. We've got to move on and continue to get better. I thought it was a good playoff type of game where it was a grind both ways.

Kinnear on the quality of the scoring chances

I thought there were some pockets of it. Obviously their goalie made some saves and Kaapo made some saves, but it was that type of game. I think it was a grind back and forth, chances both ways and goalies came up with some. They got two power-play goals, we got one and then we gave up one which was almost like a shorthanded goal. Special teams played a major factor.

Kinnear on his defensive group after Matt Kiersted left the game due to injury in the third

They battled. Kiersted's obviously played a lot of minutes, and I'm not, to be quite honest, thrilled with the hit. I'm just not thrilled with the hit, to be quite honest.

Kinnear on preparing for Game 4 on Friday

We have to take care of ourselves tonight and then come in tomorrow and make sure we're right with the recovery part of it. Continue to get better, because again, that's a good hockey team and they were never going to go away easy. We want to make sure we get better, learn from this game and move on.

Notes

Dating back to the end of the regular season, the Checkers had won six consecutive games. This was their first loss since April 12 ... The road team has won every game in this series ... Prior to Pitlick's go-ahead goal in the third period, Providence had not led in the series ... Kahkonen's assist was the first of his AHL career (112 total games) ... Both teams scored on the power play for the first time this series. Charlotte is 1-for-10, while Providence is 1-for-11 ... Riley Bezeau, Nicholas Zabaneh, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Kai Schwindt, Aidan McDonough, Sandis Vilmanis, Riley Hughes, Riese Gaber, Liam McLinskey, Mitch Vande Sompel, Eamon Powell, Colton Huard, Dennis Cesana and Cooper Black were the extras for Charlotte.

