IceHogs Drop Game 3, Fall 6-2 to Admirals

May 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs suffered their first lost of the postseason, falling 6-2 to the Milwaukee Admirals in Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals. The Hogs hold a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five set.

The Admirals jumped on the Hogs early and often in the 1st period, building a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. On a Milwaukee power play, Grigori Denisenko deked to his backhand in front of Drew Commesso and beat the Rockford goaltender upstairs to open the scoring.

At 15:20 of the 1st period after a faceoff win, Kieffer Bellows got loose in the slot and snapped a shot into the top corner to double the Admirals advantage. Just three minutes later, Milwaukee defenseman Spencer Stastney jumped in on the rush and snapped the 3-0 goal from in-between the hash marks.

1:18 into the 2nd period, Bellows got loose again, this time by the near boards and cranked a slapshot past Commesso for his second of the night. Joakim Kemell made it 5-0 Admirals after cleaning up a rebound with six minutes to go in the middle frame.

Rockford was shorthanded when it finally found the back of the net in the final minute of the 2nd. Samuel Savoie rushed the puck up, then Zach Sanford corralled a rebound and backhanded the puck past Milwaukee's Matt Murray.

Mitchell Weeks made his AHL playoff debut to start the 3rd period, replacing Commesso for the final 20 minutes. Savoie earned his second point of the night after forcing a turnover in the offensive zone. The rookie wristed a shot home at 1:55 of the 3rd to cut deficit to 5-2.

Bellows recorded the hat trick goal off a faceoff with two minutes to go to push the lead to 6-2. The IceHogs pushed and pulled Weeks in the final minutes, but couldn't move any closer.

Rockford will host Game 4 of the series on Friday, May 9 at 7:00pm CT inside the BMO Center. Purchase tickets here.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.