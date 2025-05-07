Ads Stave off Elimination with Win in Game 3

May 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL - Kieffer Bellows scored a hat trick and dished out two assists to help the Admirals stave off elimination with a 6-2 win over Rockford on Wednesday night in game three of the Central Division Semifinals at the BMO Center.

It was the first career post-season hat trick for Bellows and just the second three-goal game in the playoffs for the Admirals in the past 16 seasons.

Gregori Denisekno, Spencer Stastney, and Joakim Kemell also lit the lamp for the Admirals while Ozzy Wiesblatt chipped in a pair of assists to pace the offense. Matt Murray turned aside 25 Rockford shot to earn the win in net.

Ads Head Coach Karl Taylor improved his record to 14-4 when facing elimination during his six year tenure with the team.

The Admirals will look to even the series at two games apiece on Friday, May 9th at 7 pm.

Denisenko got the Admirals on the board with a power-play goal at the 10:02 mark of the first period. Wiesblatt corralled a loose puck on the left hashmarks and found a streaking Denisenko, who skated around two Rockford defenders and roofed a backhand over the shoulder of Drew Commesso.

Bellows first of night pushed the Ads lead to 2-0 when Fedor Svechkov found him for a quick one-time from between the wheels at 15:20 of the opening frame.

Shortly thereafter Bellows found Spencer Stastney behind the Rockford defense and his wrister beat Commesso blocker side to give the Ads a three-goal advantage after the first period.

Bellows continued the first period momentum into the second, scoring just 1:18 into the sandwich frame for a 4-0 advantage and then Kemell pounced on a loose puck in the Rockford crease for his first of the playoffs and 13th of his post-season career.

The IceHogs scored twice on goals from former Admiral Zach Sanford and Samual Savoie to make it 5-2, but Bellows sealed the game with his third of the night at 17:31 of the third.

