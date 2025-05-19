Ads Escape with Game Two Win

May 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cedar Park, TX - The Milwaukee Admirals scored four straight goals to start the third period to turn a 2-2 tie into a 6-2 lead and held on to defeat the Texas Stars 6-4 on Sunday night in game two of the Central Division Finals.

The win evens the best-of-five series at one game apiece as things now shift to Milwaukee for the rest of the series beginning with game three on Wednesday night.

Jesse Ylonen scored a pair of goals, his first multi-goal playoff game of his career, while Jake Lucchini added a goal and two assists for a three-point night. Ozzy Wiesblatt, Chase De Leo and Joakim Kemell all chipped in a goal and an assist as the Ads matched their post-season high for goals.

Matt Murray stopped 16 shots in net for the Admirals to pick up the win, his fourth of the playoffs.

The victory for the Ads was just the second time since they joined the AHL in 2001 that they have won game two of a series on the road and the first time since 2006.

The Ads grabbed the lead off a one-timer from Ylonen with just 90 seconds remaining in the opening period. However, the Stars scored the next two, courtesy of Kole Lind and Justin Hryckowian, to grab a 2-1 advantage less than eight minutes into the second stanza.

Before the second period was over Milwaukee would knot the score at two courtesy of a Joakim Kemell tally. De Leo's shot from in tight was stopped by Stars goalie Magnus Hellberg, but Jake Lucchini grabbed the rebound, skated around the back of net, and fed Kemell for his second of the playoffs.

The third period saw Milwaukee net goals by De Leo, Ylonen, Lucchini, and Wiesblatt in less than a nine minute span to push their lead to four.

Lind would score two more, at 13:30 and 14:46, but Murry and the Admirals shut the door from their and came out with the game two win.

The Series will now shift Milwaukee for games three, four, and if necessary, five beginning Wednesday, May 21st at 7 pm at Panther Arena.







