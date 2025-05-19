Colorado Evens Series with 5-3 Win over Canucks

May 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







ABBOTSFORD, BC. - Colorado netted five goals from five different goal scorers, while goaltender Trent Miner made 27 saves on 30 shots, as the Eagles leveled their best-of-five series with a 5-3 win over the Abbotsford Canucks in Game Two on Sunday. Jake Wise, Wyatt Aamodt, Chris Wagner, Ivan Ivan and Jayson Megna all found the back of the net in the victory. Goalie Arturs Silovs suffered the loss in net for Abbotsford, allowing four goals on 20 shots.

Colorado would net the game's first goal just 1:57 into the contest when Wise camped out in the slot before deflecting a shot from the point into the back of the net. The goal was Wise's first of the postseason and gave the Eagles a 1-0 advantage.

The Canucks would answer back when forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki tucked home a rebound in the low slot, tying the game at 1-1 with 4:07 remaining in the first period. Abbotsford would go on to outshoot Colorado 8-6 in the opening 20 minutes and the two teams left for the first intermission still deadlocked, 1-1.

The Eagles would jump back in the driver's seat when Aamodt lit the lamp with a wrister from the left-wing corner, putting Colorado on top 2-1 at the 13:30 mark of the second period.

Wagner would tack on a goal of his own just 4:36 later when he steered a centering feed at the top of the crease past Silovs. The goal was Wagner's second of the playoffs and extended the Eagles lead to 3-1.

Colorado would add a bit of insurance when Ivan buried a wrister from the left-wing circle to push the Eagles advantage to 4-1 at the 5:23 mark of the third period.

The Canucks would finally swing the momentum when forward Chase Wouters slipped a shot past Miner from the top of the crease, slicing the deficit to 4-2 with 7:37 remaining in the contest.

Abbotsford would then pull Silovs in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Megna who would capitalize with an empty-netter at the 16:56 mark of the final frame.

A late power play would allow the Canucks to pull Silovs yet again and this time it would pay off. Forward Linus Karlsson swept home a one-timer from the bottom of the left-wing circle, trimming Colorado's lead to 5-3 with 1:09 left to play.

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-3 in the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they continue their Pacific Division Finals series against the Canucks, with Game Three on Wednesday, May 21st at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for the Pacific Division Finals are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.







American Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.