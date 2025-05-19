Abbotsford Canucks Fall 5-3 to the Colorado Eagles in Game 2

May 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks hosted Game 2 of the Pacific Division Finals against the Colorado Eagles, aiming to secure a second straight win before hitting the road to finish the series.

Artūrs Šilovs once again got the start in net for the Canucks, facing off against Trent Miner for Colorado.

The game got off to a fast start-this time in favour of the Eagles. Less than two minutes in, Jake Wise opened the scoring when a point shot made its way past Šilovs, giving Colorado an early 1-0 lead. The Eagles came out strong, dominating much of the opening frame by disrupting Abbotsford's transitions and generating consistent pressure.

Despite the early push from Colorado, the Canucks responded late in the first. Around the 15-minute mark, Jonathan Lekkerimäki tied the game 1-1, picking up a rebound off a Victor Mancini shot and sending it past Miner just before the intermission.

The second period proved more difficult for Abbotsford. Both teams earned power play chances, but neither could convert. Midway through the frame, the Eagles regained the lead. Wyatt Aamodt snuck a sharp-angle shot in from the goal line to put Colorado up 2-1. The Canucks kept the pressure on with several quality chances, but Colorado struck again before the period ended. Chris Wagner deflected a pass from T.J. Tynan past Šilovs to extend the lead to 3-1 heading into the final frame.

Colorado kept rolling in the third. Just over five minutes in, Ivan Ivan scored from the left circle, making it 4-1. The Canucks kept battling and were rewarded when captain Chase Wouters scored from in close to cut the deficit to 4-2. With time winding down, Abbotsford pulled their goalie for an extra attacker, but Jayson Megna took advantage and sealed the game with an empty-net goal, pushing the Eagles' lead to 5-2.

Abbotsford wasn't done yet. On a late power play, Linus Karlsson fired one home from the goal line to make it 5-3 with just over a minute left. Despite a hard push to the final buzzer, the Canucks couldn't complete the comeback.

The series is now tied 1-1 and shifts to Loveland, Colorado for the remaining games, where the Canucks will look to close it out on the road.







