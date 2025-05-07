Belleville Sens Set for McHappy Day 2025 in Support of Ronald McDonald House Charities and YMcA
May 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - It's a sign that summer is not far away, as local McDonald's restaurants get set to celebrate their annual McHappy Day Fundraiser, supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities across Canada.
The Belleville Senators are jumping back on board again and will be chipping in on McHappy Day duties tomorrow at the Front Street McDonald's in Belleville, which will also raise funds for the YMCA of South Central Ontario and their Centre for Life building campaign.
"As the early offseason continues, we're excited to have another opportunity to connect with fans and help raise funds to support sick kids and families right across Canada," said Belleville Sens VP of Business Operations, John Mathers. "The season might be over, but the commitment to community continues to be a key priority and pillar of our business, and we're proud to be able to take the time to help out at McHappy Day 2025."
WHAT: Belleville Sens staff and Mascot Belly will pick up a shift at the McDonald's front counter and drive-thru in support of McHappy Day 2025
WHO: Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell, Mascot Belly, Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers
WHEN: Thursday, May 8, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to Noon
WHERE: 185 N.Front St, Belleville, ON K8P 3C1
