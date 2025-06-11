Forward Ben McCartney Signs Two-Year, Two-Way Contract with Utah Mammoth

June 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

TUCSON - The Utah Mammoth announced Wednesday that forward Ben McCartney has signed a two-year, two-way contract. The deal carries an NHL salary of $775,000 for each of the next two seasons.

McCartney, 23, recorded 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in a career-high 63 games with the Tucson Roadrunners during the 2024-25 season. He also set a career high with 86 penalty minutes and matched his previous best for assists in a season. The 6-foot, 199-pound forward led Tucson with three shorthanded goals and nine special-teams goals, and ranked third on the team with six power-play goals.

He also ranked fifth on the team in goals and tied for fifth in multi-point games with seven. McCartney was tied for second in team scoring during the second half of the season, notching 10 of his 16 goals over the final 36 games. His strong finish extended into the postseason.

The Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, native led the Roadrunners in playoff goals (2) and tied for the team lead in points (3) during the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. He recorded two goals and an assist in Tucson's 4-1 Game 2 win over the Abbotsford Canucks on April 24, marking his first career postseason goal and first multi-goal, multi-point playoff performance. McCartney was one of only three skaters across the AHL to register a three-point outing in the opening round, joining teammate Travis Barron and Rochester Americans defenseman Kale Clague.

McCartney recently completed his fifth professional season- all with Tucson- and has served as an alternate captain for the past two campaigns. Since making his pro debut in 2020-21, he has tallied 110 points (48 goals, 62 assists) and 280 penalty minutes in 215 AHL games.

He ranks sixth all-time in franchise history in both goals and games played, and sixth among forwards in points. McCartney also ranks third in power-play goals (17) and fourth in penalty minutes in Roadrunners history.

He has appeared in two NHL games, skating with the Arizona Coyotes during the 2021-22 season. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 5, 2021, against the Anaheim Ducks.

McCartney was selected by Arizona in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.







