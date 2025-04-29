Goaltender Jaxson Stauber Signs Two-Year, Two-Way Contract with Utah Hockey Club

April 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners goaltender Jaxson Stauber

(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Kate Dibildox) Tucson Roadrunners goaltender Jaxson Stauber(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Kate Dibildox)

TUCSON, AZ - The Utah Hockey Club announced Tuesday that goaltender Jaxson Stauber has signed a two-year, two-way contract with Utah.

Stauber, 26, originally joined Utah as a free agent last July on a one-year, two-way deal ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Wayzata, Minnesota native spent his first two professional seasons in the Chicago Blackhawks organization, playing for both Chicago and their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

This season, Stauber split time between Utah and the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's AHL affiliate. In 21 starts with Tucson, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound netminder posted a 12-7-2 record, along with a 3.14 goals-against average (GAA) and a .897 save percentage (SV%).

Stauber shined in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, starting two games for Tucson in their first-round series against the Abbotsford Canucks. He recorded a playoff career-high 38 saves in Game 2 for his first postseason win. It was the most saves by a Roadrunners goalie in a playoff game in franchise history. He followed that up with another stellar outing in Game 3, stopping 34 shots, including 19 in the first period alone. Over the final two games of the series, Stauber stopped 72 of 77 shots, finishing the series with a 1-1 record, a 2.61 GAA and a .935 SV%. He has made more than 30 saves in all three of his career playoff starts.

At the NHL level, Stauber appeared in six games for Utah during the 2024-25 season, posting a 2-1-1 record with a 3.26 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. His Utah debut was a historic one- he stopped all 29 shots he faced in a 6-0 road win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 30, earning the first shutout in both his NHL career and Utah's franchise history. In 12 career NHL appearances with Utah and Chicago, Stauber holds a 7-2-1 record with a 3.01 GAA, .903 SV%, and one shutout.

In the AHL, Stauber has compiled a 36-23-5 record, 3.05 GAA, .899 SV%, and two shutouts in 69 career games with Tucson and Rockford. During the 2023-24 season with the IceHogs, he led all AHL goaltenders in scoring, tallying one goal and four assists for five points.

Before turning pro, Stauber played two seasons at Providence College from 2020-22. In 60 games with the Friars, he went 32-21-7 with eight shutouts, a 2.15 GAA, and a .919 SV%, earning a contract with Chicago as an undrafted free agent on March 23, 2022.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.