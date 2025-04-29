Stars Blank Griffins in Game One

April 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Texas Stars, Credit: Grand Rapids Griffins) Texas Stars forward Emilio Pettersen and goaltender Remi Poirier(Texas Stars, Credit: Grand Rapids Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, kicked off their Calder Cup Playoff run with a 4-0 shutout victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday night at Van Andel Arena, taking a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinal series.

Texas struck early, with Kyle Capobianco scoring the Stars' first goal of the postseason just 3:40 into the game. His shot from the top of the left circle deflected off a Griffins defender and past goaltender Sebastian Cossa. Just three minutes later, Curtis McKenzie doubled the lead when Matej Blümel found him on the backdoor, and McKenzie finished off the 2-on-1 rush with a goal to make it 2-0 heading into the first intermission.

The Stars extended their lead with two more goals in the second period. Kole Lind made it 3-0 at 5:30, scoring on the power play from between the circles, with Cameron Hughes and Blümel each collecting their second assists of the night. Less than four minutes later, Emilio Pettersen redirected a point shot from Tommy Bergsland past Cossa to stretch the lead to 4-0. Following the goal, Cossa was replaced in net by Jack Campbell.

Remi Poirier was flawless between the pipes, turning aside all 29 shots he faced to earn the shutout victory for the Stars. Cossa took the loss for the Griffins, surrendering four goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Campbell, who stopped all 11 shots he faced in relief.

The Stars and Griffins will face off for Game Two of the series on Monday, May 5 at Van Andel Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

