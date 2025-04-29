Monsters Announce Broadcast Details for North Division Semifinals

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday full broadcast information for the club's best-of-five game North Division Semifinals Calder Cup Playoff series vs. their North Division rivals, the Laval Rocket beginning with Game 1 on Wednesday, April 30th at 7:00 pm at Rocket Arena.

Longtime "Voice of the Monsters" Tony Brown will call the action of Games 1 and 2 on TV alongside Cleveland Hockey Legend and Stanley Cup Champion Jock Callander, and Monsters Goaltending Coach Brad Thiessen, on Rock Entertainment Sports Network and Cleveland's 43 with the game simulcast on radio on the Monsters' flagship station FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler. Game 3 will air exclusively on The Gambler, live from Laval's Place Bell on Sunday, May 4th at 3:00 pm EST, while Games 4 and 5 (if necessary) will be broadcast from Laval on Tuesday, May 6th and Friday, May 9th at 7:00 pm EST on The Gambler. All games are available for streaming live and on-demand via the AHL's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. The full North Division Semifinals broadcast schedule is included below.

Game Date/Time Venue Broadcast Information

1 Wed., Apr. 30th, 7 pm EST Rocket Arena

Cleveland, OH

TV: Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Cleveland's 43

Radio: FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler

Streaming: AHLTV on FloHockey

2 Fri., May 2nd, 7 pm EST Rocket Arena

Cleveland, OH

TV: Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Cleveland's 43

Radio: FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler

Streaming: AHLTV on FloHockey

3 Sun., May 4th, 3 pm EST Place Bell

Laval, QC Radio: FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler

Streaming: AHLTV on FloHockey

4 * Tues., May 6th, 7:00 pm EST Place Bell

Laval, QC Radio: FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler

Streaming: AHLTV on FloHockey

5 * Fri., May 9th, 7:00 pm EST Place Bell

Laval, QC Radio: FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler

Streaming: AHLTV on FloHockey

* If Necessary

