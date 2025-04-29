Cleveland Monsters Official Fan Guide for North Division Semifinals

April 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will drop the puck for the North Division Semifinals against the Laval Rocket starting with Game 1 presented by truenorth on Wednesday, April 30, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Game 2 will take place on Friday, May 2, at 7:00 p.m. in Cleveland before the series moves to Laval.

WHERE TO WATCH: BROADCAST & WATCH PARTIES

Fans can catch all the 2025 Calder Cup Playoff action through AHLTV on FloHockey and listen to each game on Fox Sports 1350 The Gambler. Additionally, Games 1 and 2 will air on television through Rock Entertainment Sports Network and simulcast on Cleveland's 43 with a broadcast team of Tony Brown, Jock Callander and Brad Thiessen.

The Monsters will also host Watch Parties for fans to join every away game with raffles, giveaways and a playoff atmosphere. Division Semifinals Watch Party locations will be announced soon. Be the first to know when locations are announced by texting playoffs to 30594, or visiting clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs.

GAME DATE TIME LOCATION BROADCAST INFORMATION

Game 1 Wednesday, April 30 7:00 p.m. Rocket Arena

Cleveland, OH Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Cleveland's 43

Fox Sports 1350 The Gambler

AHLTV on FloHockey

Game 2 Friday, May 2 7:00 p.m. Rocket Arena

Cleveland, OH Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Cleveland's 43

Fox Sports 1350 The Gambler

AHLTV on FloHockey

Game 3 Sunday, May 4 3:00 p.m. Place Bell

Laval, QC Fox Sports 1350 The Gambler

AHLTV on FloHockey

*Game 4 Tuesday, May 6 7:00 p.m. Place Bell

Laval, QC Fox Sports 1350 The Gambler

AHLTV on FloHockey

*Game 5 Friday, May 9 7:00 p.m. Place Bell

Laval, QC Fox Sports 1350 The Gambler

AHLTV on FloHockey

*if necessary

FEAR THE DEPTHS: GIVEAWAYS AND CENTER ICE PROMOTIONS

In the best-of-five series, the Monsters will host Game 1 presented by truenorth on Wednesday with the first 5,000 fans receiving a Fear the Depths t-shirt as well as a rally towel courtesy of Friedman, Domiano & Smith.

The first 5,000 fans to Game 2 on Friday, May 2, will receive a rally towel courtesy of truenorth.

To help complete the fans' game day look, Center Ice, the Official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, recently unveiled that Custom Bessie Black Hockey Jerseys are now available online and in person. Fans can also pick up apparel from the 2025 Monsters Playoff Collection at Center Ice including Fear the Depths hoodies and tees. Fans can gear up for the playoffs at Center Ice at Rocket Arena and at the new Center Court location at Pinecrest in Orange Village or online at MonstersTeamShop.com.

MONSTERS PLAYOFF TICKET GUIDE

Fans have several ways to catch Monsters playoff action including purchasing single game tickets and premium single game tickets for Games 1 and 2 at clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs. For a limited time, fans can buy tickets to Game 1 and receive the 2025-26 season Home Opener on Friday, October 17, for FREE (equal number of tickets). The Playoffs + Home Opener Bundle is available HERE.

The most fearsome fans in the league can dive in The Deep End secured by TrustedSec located on the south end of Rocket Arena where the Monsters attack twice. Spanning sections 112-116 and M112-M116, The Deep End plays home to the loudest fans sitting behind the goal the Monsters attack twice. Fans in the section are encouraged to arrive early to assist showcasing a special crowd banner and use their branded thundersticks all night long. To learn more about The Deep End and purchase tickets, click HERE.

Fans can secure the same great seats to all potential playoff games at a discounted rate through the 2025 Monsters Playoff Pack. Lastly, fans can catch playoff action when signing up for a 2025-26 Monsters Hockey Club Membership and receive the first home game of the North Division First Round for FREE!

BRING THE PLAYOFFS HOME WITH A FEAR THE DEPTHS FAN KIT

Fans will be able to bring the excitement of the Calder Cup Playoffs to their own house with a special Fear The Depths Fan Kit. Each kit will contain a Fear the Depths flag and replica of the Countdown to the Cup dasherboard, a fan-favorite tradition in which the players cross of a number after a playoff win. Fan Kits are available HERE with a $15 donation to the Monsters Community Foundation. Fan kits can be picked up in person at either an official Monsters Playoff Watch Party or a Monsters Home Playoff Game at the Cargill Community Corner near portal 6 on the concourse. Simply show proof of purchase in the form of an e-mail receipt to pick up your Fan Kit. Fan Kits can also be shipped for an additional cost.

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT

The Monsters will spotlight local organizations throughout the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs with the North Division Semifinals focusing on the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). NAMI Greater Cleveland serves Cuyahoga County as a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals affected by mental health conditions. NAMI Greater Cleveland is part of the broader NAMI network, which operates nationally with various state and local chapters across the U.S. NAMI Greater Cleveland serves residents in Cuyahoga County by providing education, advocacy, and support for individuals living with mental health challenges and their families. For both Games 1 and 2, NAMI will be the beneficiary of the community raffles at the Cargill Community Corner near portal 6.

Fans can find the most up to date Monsters Calder Cup Playoff information at clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs or by signing up for Monsters SMS alerts by texting 'PLAYOFFS' to 30594.

