Griffins Drop Game 1 of Division Semifinal Series

April 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins center Ondrej Becher faces off with the Texas Stars

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins center Ondrej Becher faces off with the Texas Stars(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Texas Stars rode Remi Poirier's 29 saves to a 4-0 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday in Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals at Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins had won Game 1 in each of their last three playoff series and in seven of eight series dating to 2017, but the Stars handed the home team its second straight postseason shutout, dating back to Game 5 of the 2024 Central Division Finals at Milwaukee.

The Stars took an early lead when a wrist shot above the left circle from Kyle Capobianco snuck through traffic and into the back of the net at 3:40 of the opening period. Texas followed up with a strike at the 6:45 mark, as a backhand feed from Matej Blumel found a streaking Curtis McKenzie for a 2-0 cushion.

The Griffins entered the second period with 1:14 of power play time but couldn't convert, then Texas extended its lead to three during its own advantage when Kole Lind scored from the slot at 5:30. The Stars capped off the scoring when Emilio Pettersen tipped Tommy Bergsland's shot from the blue line past Sebastian Cossa with 11:03 left in the period. The Griffins switched goaltenders following the tally, with former Texas Star Jack Campbell subbing in for Cossa. Campbell stopped all 11 shots he faced over the duration.

The Griffins posted eight shots in the third frame and enjoyed 43 seconds of power play time but were unable to solve Poirier.

Notes

All time, the Griffins have rallied to win two of four best-of-five series after dropping Game 1.

Grand Rapids' scoreless postseason streak now stands at 128:27, going back to the third period of its 4-2 win over Milwaukee in Game 4 of the division finals on May 24, 2024.

Texas 2 2 0 - 4

Grand Rapids 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period-1, Texas, Capobianco 1 (Lind, Hughes), 3:40. 2, Texas, McKenzie 1 (Blümel, Hryckowian), 6:45. Penalties-Karow Tex (tripping), 19:13.

2nd Period-3, Texas, Lind 1 (Hughes, Blümel), 5:30 (PP). 4, Texas, Pettersen 1 (Bergsland, Looft), 8:57. Penalties-Didier Gr (tripping), 4:32; Pettersen Tex (interference), 12:32; Hyry Tex (interference), 18:43.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Watson Gr (slashing), 15:25.

Shots on Goal-Texas 10-12-8-30. Grand Rapids 9-12-8-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Texas 1 / 2; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.

Goalies-Texas, Poirier 1-0 (29 shots-29 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 0-1 (19 shots-15 saves); Campbell 0-0 (11 shots-11 saves).

A-5,204

Three Stars

1. TEX Poirier (W, SO, 29 saves); 2. TEX Lind (power-play goal, assist); 3. TEX Capobianco (goal)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 0-1 / Central Division Semifinals Game 2 / Mon., May 5 vs. Texas 7 p.m.

Texas: 1-0 / Central Division Semifinals Game 2 / Mon., May 5 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. CDT

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.