Griffins' 2025-26 Home Opener Set for October 17

May 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will begin the home portion of their 2025-26 American Hockey League schedule with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, Oct. 17 at Van Andel Arena, one of six home dates that have been confirmed by the AHL.

The 2025-26 campaign will mark the Griffins' 25th year of AHL membership and 30th season overall.

In addition to their home opener, the Griffins will host their 28th annual New Year's Eve Celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 31, along with a Friday game on Nov. 28, and Saturday games on Jan. 17, Feb. 28, and March 14. The Jan. 17 game will serve as a lead-in to the 2026 Great Skate Winterfest, one of the team's annual fundraisers for the Griffins Youth Foundation.

Opponents for these games will be revealed later this summer when the complete schedule for the AHL's 90th season is released.

Weeks before the Griffins start their season, they'll host the Detroit Red Wings' annual Red & White Game on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. The event will conclude the Red Wings' 2025 training camp and mark the first visit of the Griffins' NHL affiliate to Van Andel Arena since 2011. Fans can secure their Red & White Game seats now exclusively by purchasing a Griffins full or partial season ticket membership for the 2025-26 season.

Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season will be available to the public later this summer through griffinshockey.com/tickets. Fans can order their season tickets and group outings by calling (616) 774-4585, or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Make sure to sign up for the Griffins Nation newsletter to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

Griffins 2025-26 Guaranteed Home Dates:

Friday, Oct. 17 - 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28 - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 31 - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 17 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 - 7 p.m.







