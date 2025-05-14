Tonight's North Division Final Series Opener against Laval Available for Free Via Flohockey

May 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League announced today that Game 1 of the North Division Finals, presented by Pepsi, between the Rochester Americans and Laval Rocket will be available for viewing free and distributed live across FloHockey's social media platforms.

As part of the expanded partnership between the AHL and FloSports this season, the same live stream that is distributed to FloHockey subscribers will be available on FloHockey's YouTube and X pages. Tonight's series opener against Laval, this year's AHL regular season champions, will also be streamed live on Facebook with the stream available on FloHockey's page as well as the pages of the AHL and both the Amerks and Rocket, giving fans multiple ways to engage with live game action.

The best-of-five North Division Finals, presented by Pepsi, between Rochester and Laval gets underway tonight at 7:05 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an Amerks rally towel, courtesy of Pepsi. The entire third-round series will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

All Amerks 2025 Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

The 2024-25 American Hockey League season is presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.







American Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.