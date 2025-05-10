Griffins Drop Series Finale in Double-Overtime Thriller

May 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars' Rémi Poirier and Michael Karow battle Grand Rapids Griffins' Dominik Shine

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Texas Stars) Texas Stars' Rémi Poirier and Michael Karow battle Grand Rapids Griffins' Dominik Shine(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Texas Stars)

CEDAR PARK, Texas -- Despite scoring four unanswered goals in regulation, the Grand Rapids Griffins saw the Texas Stars mount a comeback to win Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals 5-4 in double overtime and claim the series sweep at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday.

The Griffins' season finale spanned 90:46, becoming the fifth-longest game in franchise history. Amadeus Lombardi led the way with a two-point outing (1-1-2) while Nate Danielson, Dominik Shine and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard all secured tallies. Goaltender Sebastian Cossa manned the crease through the entire contest, racking up a playoff-high 44 saves.

The Stars took an early lead when a long shot from Arttu Hyry rebounded into the slot, where Kole Lind took advantage at 3:36. However, the Griffins knotted the score at 11:44 with Brandsegg-Nygard's second goal of the playoff campaign. Lombardi won a puck battle behind the Stars' net and sent a pass out in front for Brandsegg-Nygard who buried a one-timer. Texas threatened to take the lead back with 43 seconds left in the first when Matej Blumel skated into the Griffins' zone all alone, but Cossa turned away the breakaway chance to keep the outing tied at one through the opening frame.

Just 48 seconds into the second period, Danielson gave Grand Rapids its first lead of the series when he buried a rebound chance from the slot. The Griffins added to their lead at 11:47, as Shine skated behind Texas' defense and snapped a shot into the top right corner of the net from the right circle. With 3:36 left in the second, Lombardi found space in the right circle off a feed from Tim Gettinger and maneuvered around Remi Poirier to make it 4-1.

The Stars elected to insert Magnus Hellberg between the pipes to open the third period and brought the Griffins' streak of four unanswered goals to a halt at 3:52. Cossa left the crease to stop a wraparound pass, but Texas stole the puck away and Blumel dumped it into an empty net to bring the Stars within two. Grand Rapids then suffered a penalty with 9:14 remaining and Cameron Hughes tipped a shot from Justin Hryckowian into the back of the net. Texas continued to attack and tied the game at four when Trey Taylor found a loose puck out in front and lit the lamp with 5:45 left. Both sides failed to find the back of the net once more in regulation and the game extended to overtime.

The Stars outshot the Griffins 9-8 in the first extra frame, but neither team could cash in on their opportunities. Despite a back-and-forth contest in the second overtime, Hughes fired a backhanded shot that slipped by the outstretched leg of Cossa at 10:46 to seal the series win for the Stars.

Notes

The Griffins fell to 15-17 when facing elimination, including a 4-10 record on the road.

Grand Rapids 1 3 0 0 0 - 4

Texas 1 0 3 0 1 - 5

1st Period-1, Texas, Lind 2 (Hyry, Hughes), 3:36. 2, Grand Rapids, Brandsegg-Nygård 2 (Lombardi), 11:44. Penalties-Shine Gr (unsportsmanlike conduct), 9:07; Looft Tex (unsportsmanlike conduct), 9:07; Looft Tex (roughing), 12:26.

2nd Period-3, Grand Rapids, Danielson 1 0:48. 4, Grand Rapids, Shine 1 (Dries, Johansson), 11:47. 5, Grand Rapids, Lombardi 1 (Gettinger), 16:24. Penalties-Brandsegg-Nygård Gr (unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:51.

3rd Period-6, Texas, Blümel 1 (Hyry), 3:52. 7, Texas, Hughes 1 (Hryckowian, Capobianco), 12:03 (PP). 8, Texas, Taylor 1 (Hryckowian, Capobianco), 14:15. Penalties-Danielson Gr (fighting), 0:58; Watson Gr (roughing), 0:58; Hughes Tex (roughing, fighting), 0:58; Danielson Gr (slashing), 10:46; Dries Gr (hooking), 14:45.

OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

2nd OT Period-9, Texas, Hughes 2 (Hryckowian), 10:46. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 8-14-4-8-6-40. Texas 8-9-15-9-8-49.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 1; Texas 1 / 2.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 0-2 (49 shots-44 saves). Texas, Poirier 2-0 (22 shots-18 saves); Hellberg 1-0 (18 shots-18 saves).

A-6,778

Three Stars

1. TEX Hughes (two goals, assist); 2. TEX Taylor (first AHL goal); 3. GR Lombardi (goal, assist)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 0-3

Texas: 3-0 / Central Division Finals / TBD

