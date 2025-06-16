Griffins' 'Put a Lid on It' Program to Give Away 200 Bike Helmets

June 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Two hundred children will receive a new bike helmet at no cost next week through signature events that are part of the 22nd summer of the Grand Rapids Griffins' "Put A Lid On It! " (PALOI) bike helmet safety program, presented by Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

The Griffins' 17th annual "Lids at the Library " bike helmet giveaways will be held in partnership with the Grand Rapids Public Library and the Kent District Library. KDL's Wyoming Branch (3350 Michael Ave. SW) will host the event on Monday, June 23 from 11 a.m.-Noon, while GRPL's West Side Branch (713 Bridge St. NW) will be the site on Wednesday, June 25 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Volunteers from the Griffins, Helen DeVos Children's Hospital's Injury Prevention Program, and PALOI sponsors will be on hand to properly fit these free helmets for the first 100 kids at each event. Helmets will be distributed to kids ages 1-12 (subject to availability), and a parent or legal guardian must be present for a child to receive a helmet. Every child fitted with a new helmet will also receive a free t-shirt, and information from the Griffins and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital will be available for pickup. In addition, free bike flags will be available courtesy of Riding For Ryan, whose mission is to promote the safety of young bike riders through visibility and awareness.

Since its founding in 2004, the Griffins' PALOI program has worked with numerous local organizations - including police departments, pediatricians, schools, libraries, bike shops and sporting goods stores - to encourage helmet usage during wheeled sports, prevent head injuries, and reward kids who wear their helmets.

PALOI targets elementary and middle school students in a seven-county region of West Michigan. Children age 17 or younger who visit griffinshockey.com/putalidonit with parental permission and sign a pledge to always wear their helmet will be rewarded with a voucher for two free tickets to a 2025-26 Griffins game and be automatically registered for a drawing to win a new bike next spring.

Later this summer, the PALOI program will be involved with the Grand River Shootout, two days of bike racing composed of the Ionia Grand Prix on Aug. 23 and the Gaslight Criterium in East Grand Rapids on Aug. 24. Both events will include free races for younger kids - 5 p.m. on Aug. 23 and 1:25 p.m. on Aug. 24 - as well as sanctioned junior races for boys and girls from ages 9-18. For more information, please visit the Grand River Shootout Facebook page.

The Griffins will also provide their annual grant to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital's Injury Prevention Program, enabling that organization to purchase approximately 140 additional bike helmets for distribution through its other programs and events.

Additional information for parents is available at griffinshockey.com/putalidonit.

The "Put A Lid On It!" program is supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Centennial Securities, Huntington Bank, McDonald's, and Safe Kids Greater Grand Rapids.







