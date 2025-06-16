Texas Announces 2025-26 Home Opener and Guaranteed Dates

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the club's 2025-26 home opener has been scheduled for Friday, October 10, 2025 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. In addition to the home opener, the Stars have announced the other guaranteed dates for the 2025-26 season; Friday, Dec. 19, Saturday, Dec. 20, Saturday, Jan. 3, Friday, Jan. 30 and Saturday, Jan. 31. The complete schedule for the Stars' 17th AHL season will be announced later this summer.

The team will also reveal a complete promotional schedule for the upcoming season later this summer, following the announcement of the 2025-26 regular season schedule.

Texas has won 11 of their 16 home openers in franchise history and just completed the 2024-25 season with a 43-26-3-0 record and eleventh playoff appearance.

