Dallas Stars Sign Goaltender Remi Poirier to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

June 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed goaltender Remi Poirier to a two-year, two-way contract, which begins in the 2025-26 season and runs through the 2026-27 season.

Poirier, 23, posted a 17-11-2 record with a .908 save percentage, 2.50 goals-against average and three shutouts in 31 games played with the Texas Stars (AHL) this season. The 2024-25 season saw Poirier set AHL career highs in save percentage, goals-against average, shutouts and wins (tied) while finishing the year ranked 13th among qualified goaltenders in goals-against average. The 23-year-old was named the AHL's Goaltender of the Month for the month of March after going a perfect 7-0-0, becoming just the second netminder in Texas Stars history to win the monthly award (Brett Krahn, November 2009). Poirier also appeared in 10 Calder Cup Playoff games, notching a 5-3 record with a .919 save percentage and a 2.19 goals-against average en route to helping the Stars to reach the Western Conference Final. Among goaltenders to play in at least six playoff games this postseason, Poirier ranked eighth in the AHL in both save percentage and goals-against average.

In 85 regular-season AHL games, the six-foot-two, 210-pound netminder has amassed a 43-32-8 record with a .906 save percentage, 2.86 goals-against average and four shutouts. Poirier also appeared in 23 games for the Idaho Steelheads - the ECHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars - in 2022-23, earning ECHL All-Rookie honors after posting a 19-2-1 record with a .928 save percentage and 2.07 goals-against average in those games.

Prior to making his professional debut, Poirier played four seasons (2018-19 to 2021-22) for the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The Garnham, Quebec native was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

