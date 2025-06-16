New Location: Game 6 Watch Party at LEGENDS on Tuesday
June 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Join us tomorrow (Tuesday) for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at a new location, LEGENDS, for an official watch party. The game will be on TV's with sound.
Everyone has a chance to win NHL Preseason game tickets on Sept. 27, a Connor Corcoran signed stick, and an Olivier Rodrigue signed puck
Food and drink specials below. Everyone is invited!
GAME 6 WATCH PARTY - LEGENDS (7900 Downing Ave., formerly known as 1933)
Happy Hour - $5 domestic drafts, well drinks, house wine, wings, nachos, street tacos, onion rings, and more!
Merchandise Giveaway - Legends hats and shirts after every Oilers goal
Enter to win prizes - NHL preseason game tickets on Sept. 27 will be given away!
