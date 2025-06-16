New Location: Game 6 Watch Party at LEGENDS on Tuesday

June 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Join us tomorrow (Tuesday) for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at a new location, LEGENDS, for an official watch party. The game will be on TV's with sound.

Everyone has a chance to win NHL Preseason game tickets on Sept. 27, a Connor Corcoran signed stick, and an Olivier Rodrigue signed puck

Food and drink specials below. Everyone is invited!

GAME 6 WATCH PARTY - LEGENDS (7900 Downing Ave., formerly known as 1933)

Happy Hour - $5 domestic drafts, well drinks, house wine, wings, nachos, street tacos, onion rings, and more!

Merchandise Giveaway - Legends hats and shirts after every Oilers goal

Enter to win prizes - NHL preseason game tickets on Sept. 27 will be given away!







