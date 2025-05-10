Abbotsford Canucks Advance to Pacific Division Finals Tickets on Sale Now

May 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks are advancing to the Pacific Division Finals for the first time in team history! After defeating the Coachella Valley Firebirds 2-0 in Game 4 of their Round 2 series, the Canucks are heading deeper into the playoffs than ever before! The team is set to open the best-of-five series on home ice against the Colorado Eagles, AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, on Friday, May 16 at 7:00pm.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this historic playoff run! Head out to the Abbotsford Centre and experience the intensity of postseason hockey as one of the AHL's most exciting teams continues its push for the Calder Cup.

The Abbotsford Centre has been a fortress all season, with the Canucks boasting a strong 24-11-0-1 home record during the regular season, and a 4-1 home record so far in the playoffs. The passionate home crowd has played a huge role in that success, and the team is counting on that same energy in the Pacific Division Finals. Let's bring Towel Power and turn the Abbotsford Centre into a true Field of Green! To help fans gear up, green jerseys will be 20% off at the Team Store.

Abbotsford will host Games 1 and 2 before the series shifts to Loveland, Colorado, for the remainder of the series. The Pacific Division Finals schedule can be found below:

Game 1 at Abbotsford Centre - Friday, May 16 at 7:00pm PT Game 2 at Abbotsford Centre - Sunday, May 18 at 6:00pm PT Game 3 at Blue Arena - Wednesday, May 21 at 6:00 PT Game 4 at Blue Arena - Friday, May 23 at 6:00pm PT Game 5 at Blue Arena - Monday, May 26 at 2:00pm PT *If necessary

Can't make it in person? Stream every moment live on AHLTV via FloHockey and follow the Canucks Calder Cup journey from wherever you are.







