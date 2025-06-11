Dalibor Dvorsky Named to 2024-25 AHL Top Prospects Team

June 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League has announced the 2024-25 AHL Top Prospects Team, determined by the league's hockey operations department in conjunction with AHL general managers as the three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender projected to be the best future NHL players.

Thunderbirds rookie forward Dalibor Dvorský earned one of the three forward spaces on this year's Top Prospects Team, coming off a year where the 19-year-old had a standout season in Springfield, scoring 21 goals and adding 24 assists in 61 games for the Thunderbirds. The native of Zvolen, Slovakia, tied for second among all AHL rookies with 10 power-play goals and earned a selection to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in February. Dvorský was a first-round choice (10th overall) by St. Louis in the 2023 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut with the Blues on Mar. 23 vs. Nashville.

To qualify for the AHL Top Prospects Team, skaters must have been 22 years old or younger on the first day of the regular season, and must have played at least 36 regular-season games in the AHL and no more than 30 regular-season games in the National Hockey League during 2024-25. Goaltenders must have been 23 or younger on opening night and have played at least 25 AHL games and no more than 20 NHL games during the regular season.

The full Top Prospects Team can be seen below:

Goaltender Jet Greaves (Cleveland Monsters)

Defenseman Logan Mailloux (Laval Rocket)

Defenseman Scott Morrow (Chicago Wolves)

Forward Dalibor Dvorsky (T-Birds)

Forward Konsta Helenius (Rochester Americans)

Forward Bradly Nadeau (Chicago Wolves)

