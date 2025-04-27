San Jose Barracuda Edge the Ontario Reign and Head to Pacific Division Semifinals
April 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
A goal by Collin Graf with 2:18 to play in the third period was the difference for the San Jose Barracuda (2-0) on Saturday night, who defeated the Ontario Reign (0-2) by a score of 2-1 and earned a 2-0 series win to advance to the Pacific Division Semifinals.
The Reign's lone goal of the series came at 6:12 of the third and tied the game up at 1-1, a strike off a one-timer by Martin Chromiak. Pheonix Copley did everything he could to keep his team in the game for the second consecutive postseason contest, stopping 23 shots for Ontario in a losing effort.
Date: April 26, 2025
Venue: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA
Led by goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, who stopped all 16 shots he faced, the San Jose Barracuda (1-0) defeated the Ontario Reign (0-1) by a score of 2-0 on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to take a 1-0 lead in the teams' 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs Pacific Division First Round series.
San Jose did their damage on the offensive end in the third period, scoring twice in a span of less than two minutes to take control of the game on goals by forwards Pavol Regenda and Filip Bystedt.
Storyline:
1st 2nd 3rd Final SJ 0 1 1 2 ONT 0 0 1 1
Shots PP SJ 25 0/3 ONT 30 0/4
Three Stars -
1. Yaroslav Askarov (SJ)
2. Collin Graf (SJ)
3. Martin Chromiak (ONT)
W: Yaroslav Askarov
L: Pheonix Copley
