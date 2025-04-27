Division Semifinal Schedules Announced for 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs
April 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the eight Division Semifinal series of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The best-of-five series are played in either a 2-2-1 or a 2-3 format, unless building availability requires otherwise. In the 2-3 format, the higher seed has the option of playing either the first two games or the last three games at home.
Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
A1-Hershey Bears vs. A5-Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 30 - Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7:00
Game 2 - Fri., May 2 - Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7:00
Game 3 - Sun., May 4 - Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05
*Game 4 - Fri., May 9 - Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05
*Game 5 - Sun., May 11 - Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
A2-Charlotte Checkers vs. A3-Providence Bruins
Game 1 - Fri., May 2 - Charlotte at Providence, 7:05
Game 2 - Sun., May 4 - Charlotte at Providence, 7:05
Game 3 - Wed., May 7 - Providence at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 9 - Providence at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sun., May 11 - Providence at Charlotte, 3:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
N1-Laval Rocket vs. N5-Cleveland Monsters
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 30 or Thu., May 1 - Laval at Cleveland, 7:00
Game 2 - Fri., May 2 - Laval at Cleveland, 7:00
Game 3 - Sun., May 4 - Cleveland at Laval, 3:00
*Game 4 - Tue., May 6 - Cleveland at Laval, 7:00
*Game 5 - Fri., May 9 - Cleveland at Laval, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
N2-Rochester Americans vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 25 - ROCHESTER 3, Syracuse 2
Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 27 - Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05
Game 3 - Thu., May 1 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 4 - Sat., May 3 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 5 - Fri., May 9 - Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs
Game 1 - Thu., May 1 - Rockford at Milwaukee, 8:00
Game 2 - Sat., May 3 - Rockford at Milwaukee, 7:00
Game 3 - Wed., May 7 - Milwaukee at Rockford, 8:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 9 - Milwaukee at Rockford, 8:00
*Game 5 - Sun., May 11 - Rockford at Milwaukee, 5:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
C2-Texas Stars vs. C3-Grand Rapids Griffins
Game 1 - Tue., Apr. 29 - Texas at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 2 - Mon., May 5 - Texas at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 3 - Fri., May 9 - Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
*Game 4 - Sat., May 10 - Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
*Game 5 - Mon., May 12 - Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
P1-Colorado Eagles vs. P6-San Jose Barracuda
Game 1 - Fri., May 2 - Colorado at San Jose, 10:00
Game 2 - Sun., May 4 - Colorado at San Jose, 9:00
Game 3 - Tue., May 6 - San Jose at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 4 - Wed., May 7 - San Jose at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 5 - Sun., May 11 - San Jose at Colorado, 5:05
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
P2-Abbotsford Canucks vs. P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds
Game 1 - Thu., May 1 - Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10:00
Game 2 - Sat., May 3 - Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9:00
Game 3 - Wed., May 7 - Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 9 - Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10:00
*Game 5 - Sun., May 11 - Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
