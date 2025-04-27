Bears Announce Schedule for Atlantic Division Semifinals vs. Lehigh Valley

April 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the schedule for the club's 2025 Atlantic Division Semifinals playoff series against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Hershey, the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic Division during the 2024-25 regular season and defending back-to-back Calder Cup champions, will square off against No. 5-seeded Lehigh Valley in a best-of-five series. This will mark Hershey's first action in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs after earning a bye for the Atlantic Division First Round.

The complete schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 30 vs. Lehigh Valley, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 2 - Friday, May 2 vs. Lehigh Valley, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 3 - Sunday, May 4 at Lehigh Valley, PPL Center, 5:05 p.m.

*Game 4 - Friday, May 9 at Lehigh Valley, PPL Center, 7:05 p.m.

*Game 5 - Sunday, May 11 vs. Lehigh Valley, GIANT Center, 5 p.m.

*If necessary. All times Eastern.

Tickets for Hershey's home games will go on sale tomorrow, Monday, April 28 at 10 a.m. online via Ticketmaster.

This marks the second consecutive year that the Bears and Phantoms will have faced each other in the Atlantic Division Semifinals, with Hershey claiming the series last year in Game 4 in Allentown en route to winning its 13th Calder Cup. The Bears and Phantoms have met in six previous postseason series, with the Chocolate and White owning a 5-1 series record. Hershey went 5-4-1-0 versus Lehigh Valley in the 2024-25 regular season, and the Bears are looking to become just the second team in the American Hockey League to win three consecutive Calder Cups, joining the 1960-62 Springfield Indians.

Fans are asked to continue to check HersheyBears.com and the club's social media channels for the latest updates on the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.