Third Period Offense Boosts P-Bruins to Second Round of Playoffs
April 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Five unanswered tallies, including four in the final frame, boosted the Providence Bruins to a 5-1 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds in game three of the best-of-three first round series on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forwards Matthew Poitras and Riley Tufte each tallied twice, while Ian Mitchell posted a goal and an assist. Patrick Brown and Vinni Lettieri each recorded two assists.
How It Happened
Corey Schueneman collected a loose puck at the top of the slot and slung a wrist shot through the pads of the goaltender, giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead with 15:59 remaining in the first period.
While on the power play, Dans Locmelis slid the puck to Poitras in the slot, where he fired a shot through the arm of the goaltender, tying the game at 1-1 with 17:22 to play in the second frame. Mitchell received a secondary assist.
Mitchell hammered a one-timer from the point that rang the left post and rattled the back of the net for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 12:19 left in the third period. Brown and Lettieri were credited with assists.
Tufte protected a bouncing puck around the defender in the right circle and poked a shot through the goaltender's pads, extending the Providence lead to 3-1 with 11:25 remaining in the third period.
On a 2-on-1 rush, Tufte fired a shot from the low slot that rebounded back to his stick, before he snapped a shot into the upper-right corner, giving the P-Bruins a 4-1 lead with 4:53 to play in the third frame. Riley Duran and Fraser Minten received assists.
While on the power play, Brown snuck a pass to Poitras in the low slot, where he chipped a shot past the goaltender to extend the Providence lead to 5-1 with 4:21 left in the third period. Lettieri was credited with a secondary assist.
Stats
Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 15 of 16 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 39 shots.
Providence outshot Springfield 20-3 in the third period.
The power play went 3-for-5 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.
Providence wins the series 2-1.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Charlotte Checkers for game one of the best-of-five second round Calder Cup Playoffs series on Friday, May 2 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
