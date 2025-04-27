Third Period Offense Boosts P-Bruins to Second Round of Playoffs

April 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Five unanswered tallies, including four in the final frame, boosted the Providence Bruins to a 5-1 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds in game three of the best-of-three first round series on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forwards Matthew Poitras and Riley Tufte each tallied twice, while Ian Mitchell posted a goal and an assist. Patrick Brown and Vinni Lettieri each recorded two assists.

How It Happened

Corey Schueneman collected a loose puck at the top of the slot and slung a wrist shot through the pads of the goaltender, giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead with 15:59 remaining in the first period.

While on the power play, Dans Locmelis slid the puck to Poitras in the slot, where he fired a shot through the arm of the goaltender, tying the game at 1-1 with 17:22 to play in the second frame. Mitchell received a secondary assist.

Mitchell hammered a one-timer from the point that rang the left post and rattled the back of the net for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 12:19 left in the third period. Brown and Lettieri were credited with assists.

Tufte protected a bouncing puck around the defender in the right circle and poked a shot through the goaltender's pads, extending the Providence lead to 3-1 with 11:25 remaining in the third period.

On a 2-on-1 rush, Tufte fired a shot from the low slot that rebounded back to his stick, before he snapped a shot into the upper-right corner, giving the P-Bruins a 4-1 lead with 4:53 to play in the third frame. Riley Duran and Fraser Minten received assists.

While on the power play, Brown snuck a pass to Poitras in the low slot, where he chipped a shot past the goaltender to extend the Providence lead to 5-1 with 4:21 left in the third period. Lettieri was credited with a secondary assist.

Stats

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 15 of 16 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 39 shots.

Providence outshot Springfield 20-3 in the third period.

The power play went 3-for-5 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

Providence wins the series 2-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Charlotte Checkers for game one of the best-of-five second round Calder Cup Playoffs series on Friday, May 2 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

