Checkers to Face Bruins in Second Round of Playoffs

April 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they will open their playoff run with a best-of-five, second-round series against the Providence Bruins. Atlantic Division No. 3 seed Providence, which defeated No. 6 Springfield 2-1 in a best-of-three, first-round matchup that concluded earlier today, will host Games 1 and 2.

The full Atlantic Division semifinal series schedule, which includes previously-announced dates and times for Games 3-5 in Charlotte, can be found below. Having earned the No. 2 seed and a bye to the second round, Charlotte had been awaiting the highest remaining seed from the now-concluded first round.

Game 1: Friday, May 2: Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, May 4: Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Game 3: Wednesday, May 7: Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Friday, May 9: Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m. *

Game 5: Sunday, May 11: Providence at Charlotte, 3 p.m. *

* if necessary

This marks the second-ever playoff meeting between Charlotte and Providence. The Checkers took a 3-1 series win in the first round of their 2019 march to a Calder Cup championship. Charlotte posted a 3-1-0 record in this season's regular-season matchups, winning each of the last two games in Charlotte on March 25 and 26.

Tickets for all three Checkers home games at Bojangles Coliseum are on sale now. Visit charlottecheckers.com to purchase tickets and take advantage of special playoff promotions, including a ticket and limited-edition drinking glass package for Game 3 and a "buy three and get mom free" Mother's Day ticket special for Games 4 and 5. For the entire round, all 16 oz. draught beers, no matter the brand, will be discounted 30 percent.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.