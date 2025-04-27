Eagles to Face San Jose in Second Round of Calder Cup Playoffs
April 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team will face the San Jose Barracuda in the Pacific Division Semifinal of the 2025 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs. The best-of-five series will kick off with Game One on Friday, May 2nd at 8:00pm MT at Tech CU Arena in San Jose. Following Game Two on Sunday, May 4th, the Eagles will return home to host the final three games of the series, if necessary, starting with Game Three on Tuesday, May 6th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena.
Game 1 - Fri., May 2 - Colorado at San Jose, 8:00pm MT
Game 2 - Sun., May 4 - Colorado at San Jose, 7:00pm MT
Game 3 - Tue., May 6 - San Jose at Colorado, 7:05pm MT
*Game 4 - Wed., May 7 - San Jose at Colorado, 7:05pm MT
*Game 5 - Sun., May 11 - San Jose at Colorado, 3:05pm MT
*if necessary
Tickets for all home playoff games are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
