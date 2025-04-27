Penguins Sign Defenseman Tommy Budnick

April 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Tommy Budnick to an American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season.

Budnick, 21, split his final season of junior hockey with the Guelph Storm and Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League. The left-handed rearguard gathered career highs in all offensive categories with seven goals, 20 assists and 27 points in 46 games.

In 233 career OHL games with Brantford, Guelph and the Kingston Frontenacs, the native of Petoskey, Michigan put up 84 points (15G-69A).

