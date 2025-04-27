AHL Announces Schedule for P-Bruins' Second Round Series vs. Checkers
April 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The American Hockey League has announced the schedule for the Providence Bruins' second round series of the Calder Cup Playoffs against the Charlotte Checkers.
Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
A2-Charlotte Checkers vs. A3-Providence Bruins
Game 1 - Fri., May 2 - Charlotte at Providence, 7:05
Game 2 - Sun., May 4 - Charlotte at Providence, 7:05
Game 3 - Wed., May 7 - Providence at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 9 - Providence at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sun., May 11 - Providence at Charlotte, 3:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Tickets for the second round will be available at providencebruins.com.
Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
