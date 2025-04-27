Phantoms Announce Round 2 Schedule

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced the schedule for the 2025 Atlantic Division Semifinals against the rival Hershey Bears. The Phantoms will host Games 3 and 4 of the series on Sunday, May 4 at 5:05 p.m. and Friday, May 9 at 7:05 p.m.

The series begins on Wednesday, April 30 at Hershey.

Tickets for Lehigh Valley's home playoff games are available at Phantomshockey.com and at ticketnmaster.

https://www.ticketmaster.com/lehigh-valley-phantoms-tickets/artist/1360580

Atlantic Division Semifinals:

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 30 - Lehigh Valley at Hershey

Game 2 - Friday, May 2 - Lehigh Valley at Hershey

Game 3 - Sunday, May 4 (5:05 p.m.) - Hershey at Lehigh Valley, PPL Center, Allentown, PA

* Game 4 - Friday, May 9 - Hershey at Lehigh Valley, PPL Center, Allentown, PA

* Game 5 - Sunday, May 11 (5:05 p.m.) - Lehigh Valley at Hershey

(* - if necessary)

This is the second consecutive season for the Phantoms and Bears to meet the the Division Semifinals and is also the second consecutive season for the Phantoms to advance out of the first round via a 2-0 series sweep of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Phantoms advanced via a thrilling 3-2 win on Friday night with defenseman Helge Grans scoring the winning goal with just 2:00 remaining to break a 2-2 tie and cap the come-from-behind win before a raucous and intense Orange Out crowd at PPL Center. 18-year-old rookie forward Jett Luchanko is tied for the AHL lead with four points in the postseason after recording two assists in back-to-back games against the Baby Pens.

Lehigh Valley and Hershey met 10 times in the regular season with the Phantoms going 5-4-1 against their rivals from Chocolatetown.

This is the seventh postseason meeting all-time for the Phantoms franchise and the Bears including the third time ever for Lehigh Valley against Hershey.

Lehigh Valley has also advanced to the second round for the third time ever as well as the second season in a row.

The Phantoms are the 5-seed in the Atlantic Division while the two-time defending Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears are the 1-seed and earned a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

Single-game tickets for the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now.

https://www.ticketmaster.com/lehigh-valley-phantoms-tickets/artist/1360580

