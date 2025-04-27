Crunch Blanked by Amerks, 4-0, in Game 2

April 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch center Dylan Duke (left) vs. the Rochester Americans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were blanked by the Rochester Americans, 4-0, in Game 2 of the best-of-five North Division Semifinals series today at Blue Cross Arena.

The Crunch now face a 0-2 deficit as the series shifts to Syracuse for Game 3 and Game 4, if necessary.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 18-of-21 shots. Devon Levi turned aside all 35 shots he faced between the pipes for the Amerks. Syracuse was held scoreless on their two power play opportunities, while Rochester went 1-for-4.

The Amerks were first on the board halfway through the opening frame. Kale Clague fired a shot from the left point that hit a defender and dropped down for Konsta Helenius to sweep in.

They doubled their lead with a power-play goal late in the second period. Clague set up Jiri Kulich for a one-timer from the right point.

Five minutes into the final frame, Kulich won the draw back for Clague to score with a slap shot to build up a 3-0 lead. Isak Rosén then hit the empty net in the final minutes of play to lock in an Amerks win.

The series will head to Syracuse for Game 3 on Thursday.

Crunchables: Daniel Walcott and Gabriel Dumont have tied the franchise record for most Calder Cup Playoffs games with 40.

