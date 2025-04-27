Firebirds Sweep Wranglers, Will Face the Abbotsford Canucks in Second Round of 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Nikke Kokko's 23 Save Shutout Helps Coachella Valley Advance to Best-of-Five Playoff Series Beginning this Thursday at Acrisure Arena

The Firebirds defeated the Calgary Wranglers by the final score of 2-0 on Saturday night at Acrisure Arena. Nikke Kokko stopped all 23 Calgary shots to record his first AHL playoff shutout while Mitchell Stephens and John Hayden each scored in the victory.

This is the third consecutive season that the Firebirds have eliminated the Wranglers from the playoffs. Coachella Valley has now advanced to Round Two of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs and will face the Abbotsford Canucks in a best-of-five series beginning on this Thursday, May 1st at Acrisure Arena.

This will be the first time that Coachella Valley and Abbotsford will meet in the postseason. The Firebirds squared off against the Canucks a total of four times during the regular season and held a 3-1-0-0 record. Coachella Valley leads the all-time series against Abbotsford, going 12-3-0-1 in 16 regular season contests.

The 2025 Postseason is presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. View the Round Two schedule below:

Round Two Series Schedule:

Game One - Thursday, May 1st - 7:00 p.m. PT - Acrisure Arena

Game Two - Saturday, May 3rd - 6:00 p.m. PT - Acrisure Arena

Game Three - Wednesday, May 7th - 7:00 p.m. PT - Abbotsford Centre

Game Four* - Friday, May 9th - 7:00 p.m. PT - Abbotsford Centre

Game Five* - Sunday, May 11th - 7:00 p.m. PT - Abbotsford Centre

* If necessary

