DiPietro's Career-High 42 Saves Helps P-Bruins Outlast Monsters

Published on November 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Cleveland, OH - Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped a career-high 42 shots to help the Providence Bruins outlast the Cleveland Monsters 2-1 on Friday night at Rocket Arena. Forwards Dans Locmelis and John Farinacci found the back of the net in the victory.

How It Happened

While shorthanded, Patrick Brown scooped up the puck on the left wing to go on a 2-on-0, before sending a pass to Locmelis who one-timed it past the glove of the goaltender to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 3:01 remaining in the first period.

With 22 seconds to play in the first frame, Farinacci's attempted pass on a 2-on-1 deflected off the defender's stick and into the back of the net, extending the Providence lead to 2-0. Matej Blumel and Fabian Lysell received the assists.

Roman Ahcan walked the puck across the blue line on a 2-on-1 shorthanded and into the slot, where he picked the upper-right corner of the net with a wrist shot to cut the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 4:28 left in the second period.

Stats

Farinacci and Locmelis netted their second and third goals of the season respectively.

Each team scored a shorthanded goal.

DiPietro stopped 42 of 43 shots faced, a new career-high. The P-Bruins totaled 25 shots.

The power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

Providence improves to 9-1-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins remain in Cleveland to face the Monsters on Saturday, November 8 at Rocket Arena. Puck drop is set for 1:00 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.